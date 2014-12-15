Biamp Systems Brings Digital Audio to Colorado Courtrooms

BEAVERTON, ORE. and DENVER—Biamp Systems announced that the Judiciary of Colorado has selected the company’s Audia and Nexia digital signal processing platforms to provide distributed audio across the state’s courtroom facilities. Installed within the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center and more than 100 courtrooms throughout the state, Biamp said the professional audio solutions improve the intelligibility of in-court proceedings while enabling new capabilities for networked audio technology.



Denver’s $258-million Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center is the headquarters of Colorado’s court system, housing both Colorado’s Supreme Court and the Colorado Court of Appeals. To bring distributed audio across the facility’s courtrooms, training centers, and conferencing applications, integrator LVW Electronics selected Biamp AudiaFlex DSP processors to allow fine-tuning of acoustic settings, I/O requirements, or virtual telephony. Across the state’s heritage courtrooms, Biamp’s Nexia professional audio system allows staff to control the entire statewide installation remotely, while adjusting sound properties to compensate for unique architectural properties throughout the various locations.



Biamp’s AudiaFlex audio platform allows selection of any configuration of input (IP-2) and output (OP-2e) pairs, enabling multi-channel audio to be distributed among multiple units via CobraNet and economical Cat-5 cable. Designed for speaker processing applications requiring line inputs feeding a larger number of discrete outputs, Biamp’s Nexia signal processors include a selection of audio components, routing options, and signal processing technology such as Biamp’s Sona AEC technology. The Judiciary of Colorado also uses Biamp Distance Court Interpretation system, which enables remote language interpretation over a natural-sounding, echo-free connection in the courtroom