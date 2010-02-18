Bexel orders Sachtler Video 20 SB fluid heads for Vancouver Winter Olympics

Los Angeles-based Bexel has ordered 36 Video 20 SB systems from Sachtler for the Vancouver Olympic Games.

The Sachtler Video 20 SB fluid head is well-suited for broadcasting. The head works within a wide temperature range of between -40 degrees to 140 degrees. It is also an attractive solution due to its payload range of 15lbs-55lbs, 12-stage counterbalance and 7+7 grades of drag. Fast and exact setting is guaranteed with Sachtler's Speed Balance technology.

The system not only features the fluid head, but also the Speed Lock CF HD tripod, which offers low dead weight, a double-extendable quick fastener and a transport length of 29.5in.