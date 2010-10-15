Belo extends deal with Harris for traffic, billing

Belo has extended its existing contract with Harris for its OSi-Traffic inventory management and accounting solution and has added OSi-AdConnections broadcast sales software and NetGain analytics software.

The agreement will expand Belo's Harris system beyond traffic and billing to include research, proposals and management analytics.

Key to the Harris solution for Belo is the addition of the OSi-AdConnections Web-based sales proposal software. This offering provides sales team members immediate access to research, overnights, proposals and posts from anywhere Internet access is available. Additionally, the NetGain business intelligence provides dashboards and reporting for management in an easy-to-use interface designed to provide quick insight into key business drivers.