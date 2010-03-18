Belden to showcase simplicity of Brilliance connector termination

At the 2010 NAB Show, Belden will highlight its acquisition of Telecast Fiber Systems as well as its new Brilliance fiber-optic field-installable connector.

Belden also will highlight three new cabling products, including:

A coax cable designed specifically for 1080p/50-60 (and 3Gb/s) applications, which supports a distance of 314ft when calculated with the SMPTE distance formula;

A rugged version of its industry-standard 1694A, featuring water resistance and a heavy-duty jacket; and



A dual version of the 1694A for dual-link 1080p/50-60 3-D applications including 3-D HD.

