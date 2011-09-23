Bel Digital Audio launches new monitor

Britain’s Bel Digital Audio used the occasion of the recent IBC show to launch a new audio monitor/de-embedder, the BM-A2-E16SHD, with 16 individual high resolution LED bar graph meters in a 2RU size. The new unit provides audio monitoring of 3G, HD, and SD SDI video signals with loopthrough, and offers decoding of Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding. Bel reports having taken multiple orders for the product at the show.

The Bel BM-A2-E16SHD provides visual monitoring of the de-embedded audio by 16 individual, high quality, three color, front panel mounted bar graphs, with two speakers on the front panel providing confidence audio. A comprehensive range of inputs and outputs are provided as standard, with two SDI inputs alongside eight-each AES audio pairs and analog inputs. The device provides auto-selection of 3G, HD and SD or SDI bitstreams and decodes as appropriate. Switching between inputs is simple, using front-mounted rotary controls.

All 16 audio channels present on the front panel bargraphs are also available as AES-3 outputs on the rear of the unit, enabling the monitor to de-embed all 16 audio channels from any SDI stream. In addition, a re-clocked SDI loopthrough and eight analog outputs (with front panel level control) are provided.

This BM-A2-E16SHD audio monitor is instantly recognizable as a Bel device and follows the company’s stated principles of innovative yet practical designs that employ a user proven rotary control system on the front panel for ease of use. Using the front controls, the user can monitor any channel and can create combinations and groups. The bargraph meters are switchable between all available channels and inputs. Each meter features adjustable color transition points and a peak-hold facility. The ballistics are user assignable and seven standard scales are available to choose from.

The two-way monitor speakers on the front panel can be sourced from any of the available channels; additional audible monitoring is provided via a headphone socket also on the front panel.

A Dolby decoder is included in the BM-A2-E16SHD as standard. A second non-Dolby version is also available called the BM-A2-16SHD.