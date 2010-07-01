BBC World Service expands Pharos Mediator platform

BBC World Service has expanded its use of the Pharos Mediator content management platform at its UK headquarters.

According to Nigel Fry, head of transmission and distribution at BBC World Service, the goal of the expansion was to ensure program output out stay on-air in the event of an emergency impacting normal operations.

The new configuration can be operated on a push-from-main or pull-from-auxiliary basis. Both the new and the existing Mediator installations are based on an enterprise architecture providing user-access from PC workstations running standard Web browsers. Task-specific Web-based display screens guide operators through workflow and allow desktop search and browse of any material.

