Bannister Lake Releases Super Ticker Chameleon

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake Software has introduced the Super Ticker Chameleon graphic and data platform, an expansion of the company’s Super Ticker data aggregation and display family of products. Chameleon is a data presentation, management and playout system that can be used as a standalone system or with a third-party broadcast CG system.

Chameleon features a new graphics editor that lets users design layouts and link them directly to Super Ticker’s advanced data management tools. An unlimited number of zones can be independently defined for presentation of data types. Rundowns allow for control of the content played in each zone, while integrated scheduling enables channels to be fully automated across multiple layouts.

The system has a new hybrid player module that complements Super Ticker’s existing native and BLADE-based, third-party CG integrations for baseband SDI, IP and web-based outputs. It also offers support for NewTek’s NDI IP technology for real-time graphic and alpha channel playout from Chameleon to other NDI-enabled systems over an IP network. WebGL support allows rendering of the player’s output directly within HTML5 web pages.

Bannister Lake will release the Super Ticker Chameleon in the fourth quarter of 2016. It will be available as an add-on option for existing Super Ticker users or bundled with Super Ticker for new customers.