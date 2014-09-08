Bannister Lake Develops New Branding Technology for Ross Video

CAMBRIDGE, ON, CANADA — Ross Video is introducing a new branding platform based on Bannister Lake’s broadcast automation software. The out-of-the-box solution provides Ross with a solutionto integrate, giving customers an out-of-the-box on-air branding platform.



Called XPression Brand-it, the new solution brings Bannister Lake’s Brando to the Ross Video XPression graphic production workflow. BL Brando is a data-rich, web-based software solution for dynamically incorporating and continuously updating bugs, promos, snipes, sponsor messages, social media hashtags, and other branding elements within one or more program streams.



In the Ross Video workflow, Brand-it will help XPression users create, schedule and manage unique branding content for multiple channels. Configurations are available for both single-channel TV stations and multichannel broadcast networks, ensuring a solution for broadcasters of any size and scale.



Brand-it also supports an unlimited number of graphic designers and production schedulers depending on operational needs. Web-based content authoring tools also enable multiplatform, web-based content authoring for users across fixed and mobile devices, including traditional desktop workstations, laptops and tablets. This capability, along with tighter integration across traffic and automation systems, ensures that users can flexibly schedule branding content months in advance, or make on-the-fly changes up until moments before airtime.



Visitors to the Ross Video stand (9.C23) can see a full demonstration of XPression Brand-it at the IBC 2014 Show, taking place September 12-16 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam