Azzurro to Highlight AzzurroCam Remote Production System

Azzurro’s AzzurroCam Remote Version

At NAB, Azzurro Systems Integration will demonstrate a new remotely operated version of AzzurroCam—its fully integrated, compact production system.



This latest AzzurroCam version is tailor-built to give sports leagues, news networks and radio studios the ability to manage multiple remote sites equipped with single or multi-camera studio configurations, from one location. The unit serves as a complete remote studio capable of controlling professional cameras, lighting and audio all through a single simple user interface that can be modified to run on numerous touchscreen applications such as tablet PCs and iPads.



The PC-based interface puts all necessary functions under operator control via presets, on-screen buttons or a joystick and control panel. The integrated package includes a Sony robotic HD/SD camera with remote control over focus, aperture, color, set-up, and pan/tilt/zoom, plus remotely controllable audio mixing, IFB and four-outlet DMX lighting dimmer.



Azzurro will be at Booth N1331.



