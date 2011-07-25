Axon introduces Synapse audio shuffler modules

AXON, manufacturer of signal processing equipment, has added three SynLite audio shuffler modules within its Synapse modular AV signal processing system. The three new audio shuffling modules (HAS05E, HAS05M and HAS05S) handle situations where repeated corrections and standard channel swapping occur in a multilingual environment. The HAS05M and HAS05S are designed to enable embedded audio processing when the audio is available on the internal Synapse bus: The HAS05M supports eight channels of audio, whereas the HAS05S can handle 16. The HAS05E supports eight-channel embedded audio processing, and in addition, it possesses four external AES/EBU inputs.

As AXON CTO Peter Schut said, “The Synapse product range has grown rapidly over recent years. The trend in recent developments is towards more functionality in one card. Despite the new capabilities and functionality, there will always be a class of applications where all these options and features could result in an over engineered solution. Preferably, more basic, straightforward and easily affordable modules will meet the application’s needs. To address that need, Axon has created SynLite — a series of modules for a.o. frame syncing, embedding, de-embedding, and up- and downconversion. Based on the same robust and high-quality design as the other Synapse modules, SynLite modules are appropriate for even heavy-duty use.”