AXON enables HD compliance recording, video logging

AXON has enhanced its transmission recording and compliance system/video logger TRACS with an HD input. This will enable compliance recording or video logging of HD feeds without an external downconverter. The HD input will be available as an option on all single-channel TRACS recorders and will not affect the maximum storage capability. Besides the single-channel unit, AXON also offers a four-input HD-unit. The recorded feeds will still have the compliant picture quality at the necessary low bit rates with MPEG-2, MPEG-4 or MPEG-4 Part 10 recordings.