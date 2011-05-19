Avlex debuts MIPRO dual-channel encrypted digital wireless receiver

Avlex has introduced the MIPRO ACT-82a dual-channel encrypted digital diversity receiver. Building on the ACT-82 digital wireless microphone system, the new ACT-82a offers expanded 120MHz bandwidth, second-generation DSP technology and additional new technologies designed to deliver pristine sound quality and greater range while enhancing the attributes of a full digital wireless system.

Featuring 24-bit/44.1kHz audio quality, the new ACT-82a is a two-channel digital system with constant transmission quality whose signal-to-noise ratio will not deteriorate. With its carrier frequency range of 482–602MHz and expanded 120MHz bandwidth, the ACT-82a offers greater functionality with increased preset compatible systems. Equally notable, the system’s latency is less than 2.9ms, while total harmonic distortion is less than or equal to 0.04 percent at 1kHz. Audio frequency response extends from 20Hz to 20kHz.

The ACT-82a’s signal transmission offers superior resistance to interference and, with its second-generation DSP technology, provides enhanced signal stability to minimize dropouts. MIPRO’s DigitnamicPlus technology eliminates compander noise, thus assuring the integrity of the original sound. To ensure privacy in governmental, civic or corporate environments where confidentiality is desired, the ACT-82a employs 128-bit encryption to prevent unauthorized listening.

MIPRO offers two transmitter packages for use with the new ACT-82a. The ACT-8Ha encrypted digital handheld transmitter offers a rugged, ergonomically designed magnesium alloy housing, while the ACT-8Ta encrypted digital body-pack transmitter is one of the industry's smallest and lightest digital belt-pack transmitters.

The ACT-82a is expected to be available Q3 of 2011.