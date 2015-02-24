Aviwest to Showcase New Digital Mobile Newsgathering Server at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Aviwest will showcase a new version of its Digital Mobile Newsgathering (DMNG) studio server at this year’s NAB Show. It receives incoming streams from DMNG video uplink systems and third-party products like IP cameras through RTP, RTSP, HLS and TRTMP protocols.

This new Linux-based DMNG studio server enables the input of video signals from the studio mixer and streaming to the cloud, allowing broadcasters to use it as a central video hub and interface rather than just a receiver. It supports multiple output formats and allows for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint video distribution. Compatible with Aviwest live video transmission solutions, including DMNG Pro, DMNG Rack180 and DMNG APP, users can easily manage a fleet of remote transmitters and dynamically create live broadcast shows by interacting with remote journalists and selecting the stream to publish on air.

A key highlight at Aviwest’s booth this year will be the DMNG APP, which turns any Android or iOS-based smartphone into a live broadcast video camera so users can transmit video content in just seconds. Since the product can be remotely controlled, users can effectively manage a fleet of smartphones.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Aviwest will be in booth SU6716. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com