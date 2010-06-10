Aviom highlights new A-Net products at InfoComm 2010

Aviom, developer of the A-Net audio transport protocol, is reducing materials and labor costs associated with high-performance digital networking with the introduction of Wall Frame 6 and the complete Pro64 modular I/O system. Introduced at last week’s InfoComm show in Las Vegas, the Pro64 Modular I/O system brings the Pro64 audio network to the wall, eliminating several expensive and labor-intensive stages of the signal chain for many fixed installations.

Wall Frame 6 can be mounted either on or in a standard studded wall, requires only a Cat 5 cable and power and features customizable plates. The unit can be outfitted with up to six four-channel audio cards, including a four-channel, remote-controllable premium microphone preamp, adjustable line-level analog outputs and AES3 I/O with word clock. Using Aviom’s new Pro64 Network Manager PC control application, the Wall Frame 6 can be easily configured.

“By digitizing signals right at the wall connection, the Wall Frame 6 is able to eliminate the need for large conduit runs filled with analog wire and the labor associated with dressing and terminating each wire as well as testing each connection,” said Ray Legnini, Aviom’s product research and development manager. “Along with the reduction in labor and cost, users can easily integrate wall boxes into a larger digital network.”

The Wall Frame 6 can be used in conjunction with Aviom’s complete line of Pro64 audio networking products and Pro16 Series personal mixers. The network supports any combination of parallel and serial connections without fidelity loss or directional limitations, allowing connection points to be placed wherever needed in a particular facility.