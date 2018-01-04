Avid Updates Maestro Designer and News Platforms

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid is rolling out the latest versions of its Maestro | Designer and Maestro | News graphic systems. The aim with these new updates is to give content creators the ability to create high resolution graphics more efficiently, according to Avid’s press release.

Maestro | Designer

Avid has enriched Maestro | Designer’s graphics authoring software with greater rendering power to allow content creators to create and view their content in 4K without having to adjust the resolution of their graphics. Improved workflow efficiencies have also been added to increase productivity and enable faster turnaround of content, including font handling, animation editing and mask editing. Users can also now set specific animation start and end points for playback, as well as have access to scalable vector graphics for resolution independence.

Updates to the Maestro | News on air graphic suite enables users to reuse content and mirror data between different production systems. A simplified workflow provides faster page creation and the ability to manage complex content through its rundown filtering capability. The unit now features Array control and exposers to set the timing of exported elements directly in the Maestro | Designer animation timeline while creating content. A new Auto Still Cue setting option for the video playback module allows a clip to display relevant metadata in its first frame or in point when the video item is cued. Video items can be added directly from the MediaCentral | Maestro News app to a MediaCentral | Newsroom Management rundown.

Both platforms are now available from Avid.