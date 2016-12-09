Avid Updates Maestro 7.2 Graphics Platform

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid’s Maestro on-air graphics and video system is singing a new tune after getting an update. Maestro 7.2 offers tighter integration with the Avid MediaCentral Platform for increased workflow integration and broadcaster’s operational facility.

More features from the Avid Studio Suite have been implemented into Maestro 7.2. This includes the Interplay | Production and Avid Nexis systems, which allow users to browse and search for media from within Maestro for playout directly from the Nexis system. The upgrade also features the Maestro Media Engine, enabling users to control video and graphics playback from a single interface. Combined with the ability to retrieve Interplay | Production video content and iNEWS rundown, a single operator can control all video and graphic content.

Maestro 7.2 is now available.