Avid Relaunches PhraseFind and ScriptSync Editing Tools

BURLINGTON, MASS.—It’s a comeback for the PhraseFind and ScriptSync editing tools, as the platforms are now options for the Avid Media Composer. The launch of these enhanced versions of PhraseFind and ScriptSync are part of the Nexidia licensing agreement.

PhraseFind

Media Composer | PhraseFind uses automatic phonetic indexing of media to find media by searching for spoken words and phrases. New features for the system include an enhanced phonetic indexing engine; updates to the Find window, including an updated look with better integration with Media Composer; auto-fill for the search field; shorter phoneme phrases; improved ability to index unclear audio; and support for more dialects and accents.

The ScriptSync platform in Media Composer also features a phonetic indexing engine to automatically link media to scripts. It now offers the same undo/redo functionality as Media Composer; the ability to view clip frames in their native format (4x3 and 16x9); and the ability to edit text in the script to match what was actually said.

Both new versions of the PhraseFind and ScriptSync platforms are now available, with the Media Composer ScriptSync and PhraseFind option bundle for EDU starting at $49. An upgrade plan for existing owners of PhraseFind is available for $149; $349 for ScriptSync owners.