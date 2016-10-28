Avid Acquires Rights to Nexidia Tech

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid has made a move to acquire the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nexidia’s media entertainment and technology systems, per an announcement from the company.

Under this new agreement, Nexidia products are now available from Avid, rebranded as Avid products. A couple of examples of this include the now named Avid Dialogue Search and Avid Illuminate, which also includes Avid Comply, Avid QC and Avid Align modules. These products will be integrated into Avid’s MediaCentral Platform.

Also as part of the deal, Nexidia’s product development team has joined Avid. The announcement says they are currently developing new versions of Avid PhraseFind and Avid ScriptSync.

Nexidia customers will soon have access to Avid’s customer support organization, but until then they can still contact Nexidia’s customer support team at mediasupport@nexidia.com.