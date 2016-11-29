Avid Nexis Gets Expanded Media Storage Capacity

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid has updated its Nexis software-defined storage platform for storing and managing media. New features for Avid Nexis High Availability options and enhanced scalability for Avid Nexis | Enterprise systems provide new reliability, performance and storage capacity for large-scale broadcast and post-production environments.

With this upgrade, Avid Nexis | Enterprise systems now have double the capacity. The system can support up to 48 Media Packs across a single scale-out enterprise-class system, allowing users to mix and match Avid Nexis | E5, E4 and E2 engines either for new installations or integrated with existing Avid ISIS systems. The Nexis’ total capacity is now up to nearly 3 PB of total storage with up to 19.2 GB/seconds of bandwidth, capable of delivering 250 streams of Sony XAVC-Intra 59p UHD or more than 680 streams of DNxHD-220 media.

These new features are built on the Avid Nexis High Availability options, including the Nexis Redundant Storage Controller, Redundant System Director, and Redundant Networking. These options are designed to protect productions against potential hardware performance issues. In addition, the Nexis Media Mirror Protection protects the Nexis system against five simultaneous disk failures or an entire engine failure.

The update to Nexis is compatible with popular media creation applications; can enable dynamic virtualization to adjust storage mid-project based on needs; and adaptive protection.

All of the new Avid Nexis High Availability options are now available.