Avid MediaCentral | Publisher Update Boosts Social Media Capability

BURLINGTON, Mass.—As viewers continue to get more and more information and content through social media, Avid has updated its MediaCentral | Publisher platform to better utilize social media, which according to Pew Research Center, 68% of Americans use to get their news.

The new MediaCentral | Publisher is powered by Wildmoka and part of Avid’s MediaCentral 2019 media workflow platform for news, sports and post-production operations. With the new unit, users can now log content, search for and access media, create a highlight sequence in the timeline, add graphics and then publish across social and digital platforms.

“With MediaCentral | Publisher powered by Wildmoka, Avid has significantly improved our customers’ ability to be first to deliver news on digital platforms,” said Ray Thompson, director of broadcast and media solutions marketing at Avid. “Being first to deliver content improves our customers’ ability to engage viewers on social, drive consumers to their digital platforms and increase digital revenue.”

Growth of TV engagement on social media platforms.

Avid will make the new MediaCentral | Publisher available in late September. The company will also show the product at its stand, 7.B55, during IBC 2019.