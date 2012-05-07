Avid introduces Avid Interplay Sphere

Avid has introduced its Avid Interplay Sphere, a real-time system that lets broadcast news professionals acquire, access, edit and finish stories anytime, from anywhere.

Interplay Sphere leverages a cloud-based architecture, giving contributors the freedom to work in a completely distributed environment that spans multiple locations and time zones. It gives journalists the ability to craft stories wherever they’re actually happening and speed them to air while still maintaining full connectivity with the newsroom operation.

Along with Avid NewsCutter and MediaComposer video editing software, Interplay Sphere provides distributed production capabilities, allowing journalists to access and edit video footage captured at the scene of breaking news along with media files from any other Interplay Sphere-connected location.