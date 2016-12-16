Avid 4Designer Graphic System Gets Upgrade

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid’s graphics authoring software, 4Designer, is receiving a slew of new updates for its latest version, 1.2. Part of the graphics toolset integrated with Avid MediaCentral Platform, 4Designer can be used to create on-air graphics, virtual studios, channel branding, sports enhancements, video walls and interactivity.

Among the new features that have been added to 4Designer 1.2 are new line charts, which allow for the generation of line and area charts from new built-in assets, with control of nearly every aspect of the chart’s appearance. There are also new geometry modifiers to create new objects from 4Designer primitives and objects imported from third-party applications; objects can be modified in real-time without pre-rendering. Support for 3D maps is also included from WorldMapper. In addition, per-pixel lighting offers better lighting, shade depth and color diffusion for a more realistic image.

On the functionality side, version 1.2 provides an enhanced control interface for handling exports, offers a new cross-section editor for support of cutouts from splines, and has expanded triggering capabilities.