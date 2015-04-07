Aveco to Demo News Production Automation at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Aveco will demo its Astra Studio 3 multi-studio news production automation system at the 2015 NAB Show. A third-generation product, Astra Studio 3 includes many breaking news features that speed-up time to air while elevating production values. Astra automation combines master control and news production in one system running on the same hardware and interfacing with NRCS and traffic systems.

Astra Studio lets facilities reassign production settings from one studio to another. Other features include: floating shots for handling a director’s breaking news requests outside a planned rundown, a new template editor for creating and modifying story templates, one-button release of CG control during breaking news and improved preview capabilities. It supports all types of playout configurations, including from the cloud, local equipment racks, or Aveco’s Redwood Studio in a Box integrated live production system.

The Redwood family includes Redwood Studio for smaller news studios and Redwood Play for putting a new channel on air, including on-air branding, integration with major traffic systems and local, remote or cloud-based operation.

Aveco’s Astra line includes media asset management, master control and workflow automation, news/live assist, ingest and hierarchical storage management.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Aveco will exhibit in Booth N3112. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.