Aveco Releases 25th Anniversary Edition of Astra Studio

PRAGUE—The Astra Studio system is turning 25, and Aveco has a brand new anniversary edition that it has released to celebrate.

This new edition will feature a number of new features, including Aveco’s New Story Designer, a tool for reporters to specify how stories are presented on air and works with iNews, ENPS and Octopus news systems. Additional variations of floating shots that enable live feeds to be put on-screen and span multiple stories have also been added.

The update now has federated search across additional MAM and PAM databases. Other new additions to the system include a 72-button video controller hand-controller, and an eight, 16 or 24 channel flying fader audio mixer.

The Astra Studio system was designed for breaking news, sports and studio shows. Aveco will feature the updated Astra Studio at the 2017 NAB Show.