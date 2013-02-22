Autoscript to Show E.P.I.C. Prompter Display at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Autoscript will showcase a range of prompter displays and accessories, including the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor. It simplifies studio equipment, reduces power consumption and enables easier location prompting.

Autoscript will also show LED TFT prompting solutions, along with VoicePlus voice activated prompting software, and accessories designed to solve real-world challenges. Autoscript is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company.

The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Autoscript will be at booth C6425.