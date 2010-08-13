Australia’s ABC News 24 streams digital news service with Inlet Technologies

News 24, Australia’s first free-to-air, 24-hour digital news service, is using Inlet Technologies’s Spinnaker encoders to stream live news programming 24/7 to Web and mobile users.

Local reseller Magna Systems and Engineering coordinated the sale and installation of the equipment, which included the Spinnaker Management Console, a comprehensive solution for high-volume streaming operations that simplifies the management, configuration and monitoring of multiple

Spinnaker units. The Spinnaker supports adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery technology (including Microsoft Smooth and Adobe Dynamic streaming), allowing viewers to move seamlessly from one resolution and data rate to another without buffering or pausing. Spinnaker delivers a high-quality television experience on the Web or any mobile viewing device.

ABC News 24 launched Thursday, July 22,and streams live on the Web, on iView, and on mobile devices, including iPhone and iPad via an ABC app available from iTunes.