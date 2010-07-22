Audio-Technica introduces AT2021

Audio-Technica is now offering the new AT2021 cardioid condenser microphone for studio and live applications. The low-profile AT2021 offers an extended frequency response, high maximum SPL and wide dynamic range for studio-quality reproduction of acoustic guitar, overheads, piano and group vocals. The new mic is also available packaged with the AT2020 in the AT2041SP Studio Pack.

The AT2021 uses a low-mass element with excellent transient response to capture smooth, natural sonic characteristics of the audio source. Published frequency response is 30Hz to 20kHz, with a 126dB dynamic range and the ability to handle 145dB SPL before distortion when phantom powered by standard 48V. Corrosion-resistant contacts from the microphone’s gold-plated XLRM-type connector, in addition to the mic’s rugged design and construction, ensure consistent, reliable performance and durability for the user. The unit’s cardioid polar pattern rejects pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of the desired sound source.

The AT2021 maintains a low profile with dimensions of 4in in length and 0.83in diameter. The unit ships with a stand adapter and soft, protective storage pouch.