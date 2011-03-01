Audio routing, distribution

FIBER-OPTIC SIGNAL TRANSPORT

Riedel Communications MediorNet

Fiber-based real-time signal transport solutions for uncompressed multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data; now available in new MADI and RockNet MediorNet cards as well as the software-based Framestore feature for U.S. markets; combines signal transport, routing and signal processing and conversion into one integrated real-time network; includes signal routing, allowing users to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs by just a mouse click or by a router control system.

www.riedel.net

Booth: C6737

AUDIO ROUTER

STAGETEC NEXUS

Functions as an audio network, a router and an I/O matrix; offers audio format conversion, A/D and D/A converter systems, audio processing, data forwarding, routing interfaces, multichannel metering, power amplifier control and intercom; optical interconnections carry all audio and control data in a digital format; graphical control software application allows any input to be routed to the desired outputs.

www.usa.stagetec.com

Booth: C2452

AUDIO SWITCHER

Sierra Video MADI-xx

128 × 128 MADI routing switcher with integral multichannel audio metering and signal fault alarms for up to 128 channels; allows users to monitor and interact with each audio signal within two 64-channel MADI feeds; designed for live sound, theaters, radio and TV, where MADI signals are increasingly employed, and mobile production applications.

www.sierravideo.com

Booth: SL6005

MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Calrec Audio Hydra2 Operator (H2O)

Allows users to control the Hydra2 network router independently from any console control surface; users can set up routers and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as enter network-wide I/O boxes and port labels for ease of identification; offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate.

www.calrec.com

Booth: C1746

AUDIO MONITOR

TSL PAM2i-C

Uses the features of TSL's PAM2-3G16 and adds external screen monitoring capability, IT network integration and advanced signal management functionality such as loudness logging, audio alarm reporting and third-party system control; forms part of an integrated facilitywide audio monitoring and management system collecting and collating signal data from ingest, master control, QC and any other critical element of the broadcast workflow.

www.tsl.co.uk

Booth: N1119