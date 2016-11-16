Audinate Releases Dante Analog Output Module

PORTLAND, ORE.—Audinate has added a new entry to its slate of Dante audio networking technology, the Dante Analog Output Module. This small form factor PCB enables the development of Dante-to-analog endpoints and can be used with analog connectors to bring finished products to market.

The Dante Analog Output Module supports one RJ45 Dante input, and up to two balanced analog outputs. It can receive Dante network audio channels and provide studio-quality audio through balanced output connectors to analog audio equipment, including amplifiers, speakers, mixing consoles or digital signal processor. Adapters can be used to connect to audio equipment without built-in connectors.

Features for the Dante Analog Output Module include the digital-to-analog converter, a support for a range of sample rates and bit depths, hardware master clock for a Dante network, and Power-over-Ethernet.

The Dante Analog Output Module is now available through Audinate.