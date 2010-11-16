AT&T launches U-verse mobile app

In a move that brought national scope to U-Verse, AT&T launched AT&T U-Verse Mobile for Windows Phone 7 handsets, which include the HTC Surround, Samsung Focus and, coming soon, the LG Quantum. The U-verse Mobile app is preloaded so any user with a Windows Phone can download and watch TV shows on their device.

To make the offer more enticing, AT&T is offering a free 30-day trial of U-Verse for any Windows Phone 7 user who logs in and downloads the app. The free trial will convert automatically to a $9.99/month subscription. Existing U-Verse TV customers (who subscribe to the U100, U200 and U200 Latino packages) can also preview, for free, U-Verse Mobile on any U-Verse Mobile qualifying smart phone through Feb. 1, 2011.