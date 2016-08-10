Atlona 4K/UHD Distribution Amplifier Now Available

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Atlona’s eight-output 4K/UHD distribution amplifier, the AT-UHD-CAT-8, is now available for shipping. The AT-UHD-CAT-8 features HDMI-to-HDBaseT distribution of 4K/UHD at 60 Hz/4:2:0 video, HDBaseT transmission up to 70 meters, HDCP 2.2 support, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and can provide EDID management and advanced display control functions through Consumer Electronics Control for home TVs.

On top of the HDBaseT outputs, the AT-UHD-CAT-8 provides an HDMI output for signal pass-through and daisy-chaining. It is also equipped with one IR and RS-232 connection for the amp in addition to one for each output channel. The amplifier is rack-mountable and can fit in one full-width single RU space.

This now makes Atlona’s full line of 4K/UHD distribution amplifiers available. The AT-UHD-CAT-8 is being offered at a retail price of $2,299.99.