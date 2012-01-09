ATG to exhibit full range of services at BVE 2012
ATG Broadcast will exhibit its full range of systems planning, design, installation, commissioning and post-installation support services on stand B28 at Broadcast Video Expo 2012, in London’s Earls Court, Feb. 14-16.
“The broadcasting industry is advancing rapidly on three parallel fronts: from standard definition to high definition, from discrete media to server-based content management, and to new modes of television content distribution,” said ATG Broadcast Managing Director Graham Day. “The potential benefits are enormous, both in terms of operational efficiency and in meeting the increasing expectations of consumers viewing on latest-generation 1080-line display screens.
Recently completed European projects include:
- A high-definition master control room for The Associated Press. Located in Camden, London, the MCR is the international hub of a global video operation. It serves Associated Press clients in many countries as well as linking with a worldwide network of news bureaux.
- In partnership with BBC Studios and Post Production, a major upgrade of Studio Three at Television Centre in London. Studio Three has been converted from standard definition to 1080 50p high definition, becoming the fifth permanent HD studio at Television Centre.
Projects currently in progress include:
- An international and regional newsroom for South African Broadcasting Corporation in Johannesburg. With over 1,100 users and scheduled for completion in April, this will be the world’s fifth largest networked ENPS installation.
- HD channel playout infrastructure for Ericsson Broadcast Systems at TV4 Sweden’s network’s headquarters in Stockholm. This will replace equipment currently being used to manage playout of TV4 HD which launched in May 2007 on the Canal Digital satellite and Com Hem cable television platform.
- A 3-D studio and Apple Final Cut Pro editing facility for Al Jazeera Children’s Channel at Education City in Dohar.
