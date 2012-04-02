Arvato to Present Broadcast, Asset Management Tools at NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, ArvatoSystems, formerly S4M Solutions for Media,will present software solutions for broadcast, including ClipJOCKEY, the studio production system that enables customers to use the best features of their video server hardware to make it a real multi-channel production tool.The new software, ClipJOCKEY Server, provides an ActiveX component within newsroom control systems that allows customers to move clips to their rundowns or see which clips are available on the video server.



Also at the booth will be the VPMS media asset management system that serves broadcast needs from acquisition and production to playout, distribution and archiving.Arvato will also show Dynamics Media, which is an all-in-one solution based on Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 for broadcast management needs from scheduling, license management, to airtime sales.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Arvato Systems will be at booth N6419.





