Artel Preps Trio of Transport Products for VidTrans 2017

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems will be using the annual VidTrans conference to usher in three of its new products, including a pair of transmission devices and an L-Band satellite demodulator.

The new InfinityLink IL6000 broadcast media transport system will be one the devices on display. This scalable and integrated media transport product is designed for studio and mobile applications and comes in a 1RU chassis with internal routing and SNMP management. The system transports video, audio, data over IP and fiber with support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVB-ASI and Ethernet.

ILC450

The ILC450 10 Gig HD/SD-SDI, ASI IP gateway and GigE data transport system will also be on hand at the show. Able to be integrated with the InfinityLink platform, the ILC450 aims to address growth requirements as customers migrate from direct fiber to IP networks. Features of the ILC450 include auto-sensing of standards-based, broadcast-quality HD/SD-SDI and ASI formats; SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP Encapsulation and Forward Error Correction capabilities; and a 1GigE IP interface to bridge IP data for bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet trunk.

Artel’s DLC510 dual-port L-Band demodulator and satellite scanner with carrier ID rounds out the company’s offerings at the show. The DLC510 enables users to scan and locate active signals on a satellite. It offers easy-to-read displays, dual RF inputs, DVB-S2X support, and ETSI Carrier ID transmission coding. It is also fully integrated into the InfinityLink platform for ASI to IP conversion and ASI routing.

VidTrans 2017 will take place from Feb. 28-March 1 in Los Angeles. Artel will be located at booth 14.