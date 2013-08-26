artec technologies to Launch TV Time Machine at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, artec technologies will break the bonds of time and space with the latest version of XENTAURIX. According to the company, this product adds the ability to time-shift live streaming online and to mobile devices by minutes, hours, years or even decades. This should free television stations from maintaining their own long-term archives, by putting all their material online; protected by closed user groups.



By accessing the XENTAURIX search engine, users can search through recordings of many television stations -- using metadata that includes the EPG, subtitles and audio transcriptions.



“This creates a new audio-visual archive with virtually unlimited capacity,” said Ingo Hoffmann, CTO of artec technologies, “a kind of Google for television, a ‘television time machine’.”



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. artec technologies will be stand 7.C28.

www.artec.de