Archion adds Avid project sharing to EditStor ES

Continuing to introduce products that leverage its more than 10 years of experience supporting Avid media workflows, Archion Technologies (www.archion.com) is now offering Avid project sharing on its EditStor ES Shared Storage System (http://www.archion.com/prod-san-sys-EditSTOR-ES.php). EditStor ES provides real Avid project sharing that enables complete collaboration between multiple Avid editors simultaneously working on the same open project.

Project sharing on EditStor ES (http://www.archion.com/downloads4/Archion-EditStorES-ProjectSharing.pdf) is transparent to the Avid workflow. When projects are placed on EditStor ES volumes, several users can work on the same project at the same time. Using the native locking mechanism, Avid editors do not have to keep track of who is currently working in a bin — the lock shows them. This allows only one user to write to a bin, but allows multiple users to read the files in that bin. This ensures that changes aren't inadvertently overwritten to clips or sequences in the bin.

Other features include:

• On-the-fly volume expansion without interruption;

• High-performance 10GigE to support demanding file types;

• Hot scalable storage that enables expansion without shutting down;

• User-friendly administrator console offers simple management;

• Compatibility with Windows, Linux and Mac OS.