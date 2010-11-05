Anton/Bauer unveils extended power solution for MacBook

Anton/Bauer introduced its new QRC-MBPA power solution for the MacBook at Createasphere Entertainment Technology Expo in Burbank, CA, this week.

The QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power solution works with laptops using the Magsafe power adapter (sold separately). The QRC-MBPA eliminates the need to purchase or carry additional extended life batteries for the MacBook and can be used with existing Anton/Bauer inventory.

In addition, it provides longer run times when operating high-power programs, such as Final Cut, and seamlessly switches to the internal battery with no loss of data when an Anton/Bauer battery is depleted.