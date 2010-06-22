AmberFin releases iCR Version 5.5

AmberFin has released iCR Version 5.5 for its iCR Ingest, Transcode and Quality Control software range. The latest version includes HD standards conversion, new quality control developments and a range of enhancements to current workflow tools.

The release supports two new AmberFin products: iCR Standards Converter, which offers standards conversion combined with transcode and rewrapping tools, and iCR Smart Ingest.

The iCR Standards Convertor algorithms combine knowledge from Snell and technology from Digital Vision with current AmberFin developments. ICR Smart Ingest combines baseband ingest and quality control with features including the ability to backtrack quality errors to the original tape.