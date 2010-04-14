AmberFin launches iCR Smart Ingest

AmberFin has launched its new iCR Smart Ingest system, complementing its iCR software line. The Smart Ingest system is a new approach to the ingest of tape-based content into IT-centric workflows. It combines high-quality HD and SD Ingest with Automatic Assisted Quality Control in a single system.

This allows tape content to be efficiently and reliably used in workflows based on central storage solutions, including SAN- and NAS-based architectures. A number of automatic quality tests are performed on video, audio, and time code, and reports detail the nature and position of an error with a thumbnail of the frame where it occurred.