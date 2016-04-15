Amagi Unveils Watermark-Based OTT Ad Insertion System

BANGALORE, INDIA—Cloud-based infrastructure and targeted TV advertising provider Amagi has announced a new ad-insertion platform that delivers personalized and targeted advertising for live sports and news feeds using watermark technology, the Thunderstorm. The new system allows TV networks to insert ads on the server side rather than the traditional client-side insertion.

By inserting ads on the server side, Thunderstorm enables TV networks to control the ads aired in content. Broadcasters can integrate multiple ad formats, including bugs, L-bands and linear video, for flexibility. The Thunderstorm can also make ads compatible across various screens, according to Amagi. Content and targeted ads are packaged together in a linear stream to reportedly go undetected by ad blockers.

With Amagi’s watermark technology, the company says that Thunderstorm allows broadcasters to identify replacement triggers and archive frame-accurate ad splicing. TV networks can also use traditional triggers like SCTE-35.

Amagi will display the new Thunderstorm platform at its booth SU13006 during the 2016 NAB Show.