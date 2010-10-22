Allen & Heath launches recording mixer

Allen & Heath has unveiled the GS-R24, a high-quality analog console combined with a choice of interface modules, motorized faders for automated mixing and MIDI controllers for tactile interfacing with software DAWs. Based on the ZED-R16 FireWire recording mixer concept with influences from the classic GS3000, the GS-R24 is primarily aimed at project recording studios, although its flexible feature set lends the mixer to live sound applications requiring multichannel recording, post-production suites and home studios.

Sporting a high-quality mic preamp and four-band parametric EQ, the GS-R24 has 24 mono mic/line channels, two dual-input stereo channels, two mono-valve preamp channels, six auxes (two switched pre/post EQ), four audio subgroup buses, a master stereo and a master mono bus. There are two studio output submix sections with individual level adjustment, which source monitor signals, and a comprehensive PFL/AFL and stereo “solo in place’ system, ideal for use in downmix operation.

A slot in the rear panel provides optional input and output formats via a choice of plug-in interface module cards. The first module available is a 32-channel FireWire interface with ADAT optical connectivity, which provides a digital send and return on all the input channels (mono, stereo and valve pre) and the master stereo, making a total of 32 digital inputs and outputs. Also available will be an analog I/O plus MIDI module with the interface on D-type connectors for wiring to external converters.

The MIDI control section provides 24 channel faders (audio and MIDI track), 26 select switches (dual-function channel solo switches), 12 rotaries, 19 MIDI switches, two MIDI faders and a jog wheel for scrolling functions. The mono channels have either motorized or manual faders depending on the model, and the mode switches configure the mixer to allow different levels of MIDI control and integration with the DAW.

Allen & Heath will be displaying the GS-R24 at the upcoming AES show. Expected availability is December 2010 through American Music & Sound, the firm’s North American distributor.

