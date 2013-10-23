Allegro DVT to feature high-density transcoder at TelcoVision

Allegro DVT will showcase its AL2400 high density transcoder at Telcovision, Oct. 24-25, in Las Vegas.

AL2400is a module-based multiscreen and OTT video transcoder, which enables low entry ticket and pay-as-you-grow deployment schemes. The transcoder supports:

live multi-rate transcoding from IP sources coming from ATSC or IPTV;

packaging to all multiscreen/OTT formats, such as HLS, Live Smooth Streaming, RTMP, HDS and MPEG-DASH;

SCTE-35 cue points processing for localized ad-insertion;

logo and slate insertion;

closed caption pass-through and conversion to OTT;

DRM, with support for Playready, SecureMedia, Verimatrix; and

embedded origin server, to work with CDNs or streaming servers in FTP/WebDAV PUSH or HTTP PULL modes.

AL2400 allows deployment of 10 to 200 multiscreen/OTT channels iteratively.

See Allegro DVT at Telcovision booth 619.