Allegro DVT to feature high-density transcoder at TelcoVision
Allegro DVT will showcase its AL2400 high density transcoder at Telcovision, Oct. 24-25, in Las Vegas.
AL2400is a module-based multiscreen and OTT video transcoder, which enables low entry ticket and pay-as-you-grow deployment schemes. The transcoder supports:
- live multi-rate transcoding from IP sources coming from ATSC or IPTV;
- packaging to all multiscreen/OTT formats, such as HLS, Live Smooth Streaming, RTMP, HDS and MPEG-DASH;
- SCTE-35 cue points processing for localized ad-insertion;
- logo and slate insertion;
- closed caption pass-through and conversion to OTT;
- DRM, with support for Playready, SecureMedia, Verimatrix; and
- embedded origin server, to work with CDNs or streaming servers in FTP/WebDAV PUSH or HTTP PULL modes.
AL2400 allows deployment of 10 to 200 multiscreen/OTT channels iteratively.
See Allegro DVT at Telcovision booth 619.
