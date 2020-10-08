AJA Updates FS-HDR Firmware to v4.0

GRASS VALLEY, Calf.—AJA has announced that the latest firmware update for its FS-HDR real-time HDR/WCG converter and frame synchronizer, v4.0, is now available. Among the new features included in the firmware is a Colorfront Engine TV Mode and v1.4 BBC HLG LUTs.

The Colorfront Engine TV Mode provides new color and camera correction essentials, adding Knee Point and Knee Slope controls for managing highlights and roll-off in SDR and HDR conversion. The mode makes more HDRimage information accessible for use in SDR down-conversions, as well as help with SDR to HDR expansion. Color fidelity of SDR brand colors are maintained by using seamless round-tripping, per AJA.

The v4.0 firmware also includes 1.4 BBC HLG LUTs and a LUT 9 for HLG to SDR display-light conversions. There is also support for a wider range of camera metadata management schemes to streamline the pass-through of camera and lens metadata through FS-HDR to downstream devices for on-set applications. HDR components of the SDI output VPID can be configured on a channel-by-channel basi as well.