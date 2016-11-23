AJA Taking Orders for KUMO 6464 SDI Router

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—Customers interested in AJA’s new compact 3G-SDI router, the KUMO 6464, can skip the Black Friday shopping, as the company is now accepting orders. The KUMO 6464 features 64 3G-SDI inputs and 64 3G-SDI outputs for signal routing, long cable runs, and minimized signal interface.

AJA’s latest router provides signal control and the ability to route video with embedded audio to BNC outputs with auto reclocking of SDI rates. As part of the KUMO family of routers, KUMO 6464 can be configured for ganged dual and quad port routing, which allows users to group together multiple inputs and outputs for Dual Link, 4K and UHD workflows.

Additional features include 75 ohms impedance; Analog Color Black (1V) or Composite Sync (2V or 4V) looping, nonterminating reference input; pass through rates of 3 Mbps – 3 Gbps; 1x RS-422 Grass Valley Native Protocol; 10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ-45), REST API; and an embedded web server for remote control on a standard web-browser.

Standard market price for AJA’s KUMO 6464 starts at $7,995. AJA will begin shipping it next week.