AJA Ships Out ROI-SDI Scan Converter

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA Video has announced that its new ROI-SDI scan converter is now available for shipping. Featuring Region-of-Interest (ROI) controls for SDI sources, the ROI-SDI scan converter is in a portable mini-converter form factor and boasts a 3G-SDI input and simultaneous 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs.

The new AJA scan converter provides aspect ratio conversion, audio functionality, and allows users to rotate source signals, define a portion of an image, or reframe the source image from a 3G-SDI signal. It can be paired with AJA Mini-Config software to select a region-of-interest in real time and on screen with control over how that region is scaled to the output resolution.

Additional features for the ROI-SDI scan converter include a 3G-SDI BNC loop out; USB port for device configuration via the AJA Mini-Config; support for 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 625i and 525i video formats; two-channel analog RCA audio outputs; embedded eight-channel SDI audio; and two-channel and eight-channel embedded HDMI audio.

AJA is offering the ROI-SDI scan converter for $995.