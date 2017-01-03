AirTV Player First Product from AirTV

PARIS—AirTV, which was recently introduced by EchoStar, has announced that its first product is now available, the Android TV streaming device AirTV Player. Constructed by Technicolor, the AirTV Player features built-in Wi-Fi capability and the ability to integrate free local over-the-air channels with streaming services.

The AirTV Player can be used with the AirTV Adapter and an OTA antenna for live streaming and video-on-demand shows, as well as providing access to OTA TV channels. In addition, consumers can access the Sling TV OTT video platform and games and applications from the Google Play Store.

The AirTV Player is also capable of delivering 4K content.

AirTV Player is now available at AirTV.net.