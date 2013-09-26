Agama introduces MPEG-DASH support; broadens OTT client, device support

Agama Technologies showcased its latest OTT and multiscreen developments for the Agama DTV Monitoring Solution at IBC 2013.

Agama's QA client for embedded monitoring is now available for all major OTT device platforms, including iOS, Android, Silverlight for PC, Windows Phone and Xbox, JavaScript (Smart TV/HTML5), and Flash. This wide-ranging client support makes quick and streamlined implementations possible and enables operators to gain visibility of the end-user quality experience and behavior regardless of the mix of end-devices.

Agama also showed the latest edition of Analyzer OTT, its adaptive-bit-rate (ABR) streaming QA probe range for fully automated QoS/QoE monitoring and testing of OTT video. The product now supports the MPEG-DASH ABR-streaming technology standard for active monitoring of live and on-demand MPEG-DASH streams, in addition to the already supported HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Smooth Streaming protocols.