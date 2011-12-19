Agama adds confidence monitoring to analyzer

Agama Technologies, the Swedish digital TV quality assurance vendor, has enhanced its analyzer product range with features for offline analysis and troubleshooting. Part of Agama’s solution for end-to-end quality monitoring and assurance of digital video distribution, the Analyzer range provides real-time continuous QoE and QoS monitoring of the full video service from the headend to the edge device. The new additions include confidence monitoring, visual inspection and triggered recording. The new features include Live Play for instant visual confirmation and confidence monitoring of HTTP streaming for playback of the video and audio to an engineer's PC; Triggered Recording for creating automatic "before, during and after" recordings when fine-grained triggering events occur; and Stream Forwarding, which forwards monitored transport streams to selected IP devices, such as a range of set-top boxes in a central headend.