AdGenesis Digital launches multimedia, real-time video advertising platform

AdGenesis Digital has launched a new video advertising platform where customers exchange buying information for relevant ads and rewards. AdGenesis functions across multiple media including mobile, online and, eventually, ITV.

The white-label platform rewards consumers — with savings, offers or other incentives from marketers — for providing information about their buying habits and brand preferences and watching video ads relevant to their lifestyle preferences that drive their buying decisions.

The AdGenesis platform can run on any website or mobile device, allowing its membership multiple access points across the Web and mobile devices.