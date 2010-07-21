Actus Digital to display channel-monitoring solutions

Actus Digital will showcase its global channel-monitoring solutions at IBC2010.

At the core of every Actus installation is the Actus 4 media management platform. Developed to leverage IT-based hardware, the scalable architecture provides an agile environment to support a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities.

Core features include multichannel ingest, multiformat conversion engine, content detection and analysis, media database and broadcast player for content redistribution. Actus modules seamlessly integrate with Actus 4, providing forward-thinking features to manage a wide range of post-transmission monitoring, detection, analysis, enrichment and repurposing workflows.

See Actus Digital at IBC2010 Stand 4.A91.